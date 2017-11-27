Former police officer sentenced for bribery scheme involving alleged prostitute

By Published:
Maulia Labarre

A former University of Hawaii volleyball player and Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to six months in prison.

In July, Maulia LaBarre pleaded guilty to one federal count of honest services wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Courts for the Ninth Circuit, honest services fraud criminalizes schemes to defraud that involve bribery or kickbacks.

U.S. attorneys say LaBarre breached his duty by soliciting sex from someone with a pending prostitution case.

In exchange, he would arrange to have her arresting officer not appear in court to testify in the case.

The offense occurred between January and March 2016, and involved the use of text messages.

After his imprisonment, LaBarre must serve one year of supervised release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s