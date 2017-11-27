Laulima: Parents overcome tragedy, addiction to build loving family

Related Coverage The Laulima Giving Program



KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

This family of five has been through many challenges.

Ten years ago, Mom and Dad lost their first child. Their baby passed away at just six weeks old.

Mom fell emotionally distraught and turned to drugs, but she checked herself into a substance abuse program and has been sober nearly 10 years now.

Dad turned to alcohol and lost his job, but two years ago, he checked himself into a rehab center and has been sober ever since.

Both work full-time now and Mom also attends school, determined to not let her past define her.

This family could use some basic needs like gift cards for gas, shoes, slippers, and clothing (Dad size XL/shoes 12; Mom size XS/shoe 6; 8-year-old son size 8/shoe 4, 5-year-old daughter size 7/shoe 1, 2-year-old daughter size 3T/shoe 6).

Their 8-year-old son has a passion for football and the Japanese language, and loves the ocean, so a body board, surf shorts, goggles, and fins would be greatly appreciated.

Their 5-year-old daughter would also love a body board and swimsuit, but she also enjoys gymnastics, reading, and drawing.

Their 2-year-old daughter loves music, dancing, dolls, and stickers.

Dad could use a baseball cap too, and Mom could use scrubs and would appreciate lotions and nail polish.

Lastly, they’re hoping their children can have a Christmas tree and a nice Christmas meal this year.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-360.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.