Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle discuss royal engagement

LONDON (CNN) — Prince Harry quietly became engaged to American actress Meghan Markle earlier this month, according to the British royal family.

For the first time since Monday’s big announcement, the couple spoke with the BBC about their courtship and now, a spring wedding.

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

“There she was sitting there, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to have to up my game,'” said the prince. “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all of the stars were aligned, that everything was just perfect.”

Their engagement took place earlier this month on an otherwise ordinary night.

“Just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and so natural, and very romantic. He got on one knee,” said Markle, who instantly said yes.

Prince Harry is fifth in line for the British throne, while Markle is known for her role in the television show “Suits.”

Markle said the couple was introduced by a friend, and she had just one question: “I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, it was, ‘Well, is he nice?'”

The wedding will take place next spring.

“I think this is the happy ending that people have wished for for Prince Harry,” said Victoria Arbiter, an expert on the British royal family. “He’s been very vocal this year about how he struggled in the years following his mother’s death. He’s poured his heart and soul into the Invictus Games. But as William said when he married Kate, it makes such a difference when you’ve got someone alongside you.”

Next year is already slated to be an exciting one for the royal family. Harry’s brother, Prince William and wife, Catherine, are expecting their third child in April.