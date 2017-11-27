Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Raymond Noh

Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri head to Manoa to visit the home of Raymond Noh, CEO of Noh Foods. The guys combine a variety of leftovers, including venison and pasteles, with Noh products to create brand new meals.

STUFFED BELL PEPPERS with Curried Roasted Chicken Salad

2 cups roasted chicken, shredded

1 apple, peeled and diced

3 tablespoons onions, chopped

1 tablespoon green onions, chopped

1/3 packet Noh Hawaiian Style Curry seasoning

1 1/4 cup Kraft Mayo

1/2 teaspoon Noh Seasoning Salt

2 sweet bell peppers, seeded and quartered

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients except bell peppers. Scoop and pack mixture on to sweet pepper slices. Arrange on a platter and serve.

TERIYAKI VENISON with Noh Hula-Hula Sauce, Okra and Tomatoes

1 pound venison, sliced

1/4 yellow onion, sliced

1 cup fresh okra, trimmed and chopped

6 grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup Noh Hula-Hula Sauce

Sear venison in a large skillet over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and add onions, okra and tomatoes. Stir fry for 2 minutes. Add Hula-Hula sauce and allow to caramelize while stir-fyring. Place on a platter and serve.

KIM CHEE ORE-IDA FRENCH FRIES

1 bag Ore-Ida French Fries

1 packet Noh Korean Kim Chee Seasoning

1 tablespoon olive oil

In a large bowl, toss Ore-Ida french fries in olive oil. Place on a cookie sheet and bake as directed. Sprinkle french fries with kim chee seasoning and serve hot.

KIM CHEE TOFU POKE

1 block firm tofu, drained

1 package Noh Poke Mix

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons green onions, chopped

10 grape tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

3 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

3 tablespoons Noh Hula-Hula Sauce

1 teaspoon Noh Hot Sauce

1/2 cup kim chee, chopped

Dried opae for garnish

Cut tofu into 3/4″ cubes and place in a bowl. Add poke mix, sesame oil, green onions and tomatoes and toss. Add oyster sauce, Aloha Shoyu, Hula Hula Sauce, hot sauce and kim chee and mix well. Top with dried opae and serve.