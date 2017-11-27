Search for swimmer near Rainbow Falls suspended in light of dangerous conditions

Related Coverage Strong winds over the weekend, rain on the way

Crews suspended the search Monday morning for a 61-year-old man who was last seen in the water above Rainbow Falls.

The search began at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, after witnesses spotted the man and a woman struggling in a pond about 100 yards above the falls before vanishing underwater.

The Hawaii Police Department says the couple reportedly fell while crossing Wailuku River above the falls.

The woman was later found unconscious in the water below the falls. She was airlifted to waiting paramedics who took her to Hilo Medical Center, where she died at 4:25 p.m.

She was identified by Hawaii island police as Gladys Novinger, 62, of Spring Valley, Calif.

Aerial, ground, and dive searches continued in the pond and areas downstream, but officials reported no sign of the man.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

The search was suspended just after 10 a.m. Monday due to flash flooding and heavy rain conditions.

It will resume Tuesday morning, weather and river conditions permitting.

Meanwhile, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation into Novinger’s death.

The case is currently classified as an unattended death. Her exact cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology reports.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Dean Uyetake of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or Dean.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.