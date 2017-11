Eat, shop and get pampered all for a great cause! The 2nd Annual ‘Season to Sparkle and Share’ fundraiser is this Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11am – 2pm at Velocity Honolulu. The event benefits Aloha United Way’s Women United. Event co-chair, Marjorie Francis, and Designer, Allison Song, have details.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by visiting their Eventbrite site at: https://sparkleandshare.eventbrite.com.