Stolen massage chair abandoned in Kakaako, reunited with owner

Related Coverage Brazen thieves steal massage chair at Pearlridge Center

A stolen item has been returned to its rightful owner, who might just be putting it to use as we speak.

The case of the missing massage chair has been partially solved.

We don’t know who stole it, but we know it’s back with its owner and ready to bring soothing relief to aching muscles sometime soon.

The chair was stolen sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from Pearlridge Center’s Downtown complex near Longs Drugs.

Massage Vending, the company that owns the massage chair, offered a reward, and we featured the chair in our newscasts and online.

Turns out, somebody spotted it, called the CrimeStoppers tip line, and the chair was recovered. It had been dumped on a side street in Kakaako.

“So what happened. How did you find your chair or how did your chair find you?” KHON2 asked owner Jason Loder.

“I think what happened was the exposure on your guys’ news story was a big help,” he replied.

“These chairs aren’t cheap either,” KHON2 said.

“No, they’re not,” Loder said. “They’re quite an investment for a company, and so to be able to recover it is a big win.”

Loder says he’ll be adding security measures, including GPS tracking.

He says despite the recent rains and some minor damage, the chair, which costs a few thousand bucks, is in good shape. It will be reconditioned and put back into service in an unnamed location sometime soon.

Loder has about 50 to 60 of these chairs on Oahu, more in Guam and in four states on the mainland.