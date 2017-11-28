Career Moves: Honolulu Community College’s new Executive AA Degree Program

Honolulu Community College has created a new evening degree program for students who work or have daytime commitments. The Executive A.A. is an affordable alternative for people who are considering college for the first time, or have some college experience and want to complete their degree. Brent Rubio explains.

Honolulu Community College is holding an informational session on Thursday, 11/30, from 5pm-7pm in their Cafeteria. There is free parking and food! Interested individuals will be taken through the admissions process, learn more about the program of classes, and understand the variety of campus resources available to them.

Website: http://honolulu.hawaii.edu/executiveaa

