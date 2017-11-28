Evening tours return as Iolani Palace celebrates Queen Kapiolani’s birthday

The Friends of Iolani Palace invites visitors to view the palace by moonlight in honor of Her Majesty Queen Kapiolani’s birthday, which is on Dec. 31.

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29 and 30, 2017, the palace will offer evening tours from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night, with the last tickets issued at 8:45 p.m.

Guests can take a step back in time and experience the palace as it was during the 19th century. The palace will be adorned with shimmering decorations and music will swell throughout the halls as it would at King Kalakaua’s holiday soirees.

To create an ambiance and atmosphere of court celebrations similar to those hosted during the height of the Hawaiian monarchy, entertainment will fill the rooms of the palace including:

Pianist, Eric Shank and soloists from the Mae Z. Orvis Opera Studio of the Hawaii Opera Theatre serenading guests in the Blue Room.

Hula performances from Kuuipo Kumukahi & Dancers, Kumu Hula Lono Padilla & Keano Kaupu and Halau Hiiakainamakalehua, Iwalani Apo with Kumu Michael Pili Pang and Halau Hula Ka Noeau in the Throne Room.

In the Upper Hall, Puamana, Hoopono Wong, and Kaiao Kaiao will perform songs written by Queen Kapiolani and Na Lani Eha, a name given to the four royal siblings – King Kalakaua, Queen Liliuokalani, Prince Leleiohoku, and Princess Likelike – who were known for their talent at both composing and performing music.

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will be performing in the Gold Room.

Kaulalua will be lending his ukulele and vocal talents in the Barracks.

Outdoor entertainment will feature performances by Ka Pili Mai, Halau O Napualaiikauikaiu led by Kumu Hula Sallie Yoza, Kumu TeHani Gonzado, Kupaoa and Kamakakehau Fernandez.

This is the only time guests can visit the palace at night, and ascend the famous koa staircase to the second floor.

The palace is also offering a VIP experience on Thursday, Dec. 28, limited to 300 guests, featuring live entertainment and food courtesy of Pili Group and Young’s Market Company. Tickets for the VIP tour experience are $95 for adults, $25 for children 5-12 years old, and free for 4-year-olds and under.

A limited number of reserved tour times for $30 per person are available for the Dec. 29 and 30 evening tours.

Unreserved, general admission for the Dec. 29 and 30 tours is $20 for adults, $10 for children 5-12 years old, and free for 4-year-olds and under and will be available for purchase starting at 4:30 p.m. with the last tickets sold at 8:45 p.m.

Palace doors open at 5:30 p.m. Regular daytime tours will end at 3:00 p.m. in order to prepare for the evening tours.

Click here for more information or email palacetickets@iolanipalace.org.