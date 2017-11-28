Hawaii musicians, Bruno Mars nominated for 60th Grammy Awards

Related Coverage Hawaiian artist’s debut album wins Grammy Award



The 60th Grammy Award nominations were announced Tuesday with several Hawaii musicians receiving nods.

For Best Regional Roots Music Album, the group Hookena was nominated for the album “Hookena 3.0” and Josh Tatofi was nominated for his album, “Pua Kiele.”

The category applies to “albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.”

“I was sleeping and my phone just started like, like a rat, just started buzzing everywhere,” said Tatofi. “I just came off this couple months tour from Japan and I’m already kind of beat by that, and this wave of emotions starts coming along from this Grammy. The things I was thinking about all day was my upbringing really, and watching my dad guys of Kapena play every day, every night, and it kind of makes me feel like full circle.”

“It’s really special for us. It brings it home for what everything we worked hard for throughout the years, sacrifices we made for our families and our families made for us,” said Hookena member Horace Dudoit III.

This is Hookena’s third Grammy nomination. Their previous two nominations were under the Best Hawaiian Music Album category, which was discontinued in 2011.

Meanwhile, Hawaii-born Bruno Mars received six nominations, including Album of the Year for “24 Karat Magic.”

The winners will be announced at the 60th Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018.

Click here for the full list of nominations in all 84 categories.