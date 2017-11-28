Hawaii welcomes back ‘Jumanji’ cast ahead of movie’s premiere

The stars of the new movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are back in Hawaii.
KHON2’s Kristine Uyeno sat down with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas to chat about the movie, which opens in theaters Dec. 20.
We couldn’t help but ask Johnson, who lived in Hawaii and still calls the islands home, where is his favorite place to grind while he’s here?
Get the answer, and much more from our interviews with the cast, Wednesday morning on Wake Up 2day Take2 from 8 to 9 a.m.
Somewhere over the rainbowwww… welcoming all our press friends to our #JUMANJI global press junket. You guys know me and know that the last thing I ever want to produce is a boring junket, so we have a lot of cool, fun things planned for you guys. And if “magical” things should somehow happen to you while you’re here in Hawaii like, driving directly thru a rainbow, meeting the love of your life or getting so drunk like you’re back in college, only to miraculously wake up and feel amazing the next morning…. well, you have me to thank for that, because I’ve spoken to the Gods and wished that upon you. Including the bird shit on your shoulder. You’re welcome. Welcome to Hawaii, let’s have a blast this week and enjoy the movie tonight. #JumanjiPressJunket #HAWAII #SONY #JUMANJI 🤙🏾🌺