Public hearing on proposed camping rules to be held on Tuesday

A public hearing will be held Tuesday in the hearing room of the Mission Memorial Building on the Honolulu Hale municipal ground to discuss quiet times at the 17 campsites the city maintains across Oahu.

The meeting will also cover penalty fees for violators.

Interested attendees are advised to participate in the public hearing and present data, views, or arguments in the time limit provided.

Those that are unavailable to attend may mail written testimony to the Department of Parks and Recreation, Executive Services Division, 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309, Kapolei, Hawaii 96707, no later than December 05, 2017.

The hearing will be held from two in the afternoon til four.

