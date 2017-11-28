TV personality Beth Chapman is cancer-free

TV personality Beth Chapman says she’s cancer-free.

Her spokesperson confirmed the good news with KHON2 on Tuesday but says Chapman still needs to take care of herself so she’s going to quit bounty hunting.

Her kids and grandkids will take over the business.

Chapman had been diagnosed with stage two throat cancer.

In September, doctors in Los Angeles removed a tumor the size of a plum.

The family came back to Oahu after the surgery. Chapman starred alongside her husband in the reality TV show Dog the Bounty Hunter.

