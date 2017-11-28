Upcoming job fairs to assist former Island Air employees

It’s been nearly three weeks since Island Air shut down, and efforts continue to help displaced workers.

Island Air is holding a job fair on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Daniel K. International Airport’s interisland conference center.

There will be an employee list upon check-in.

Participating employers include Central Pacific Bank, Ritz Carlton Residences Waikiki, Waikiki Beach Marriott, Paradise Beverages, Oahu Transit Services, Servco Toyota, Hertz, Elite Parking, ABC Stores, the State of Hawaii, and the Transportation Security Administration.

Former employees should bring copies of their current resume, a photo ID, and wear interview-appropriate attire.

Another job and resource fair will take place Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Dillingham Shopping Plaza, 1505 Dillingham Boulevard, Suites 110 and 206.

This one is being held by the Oahu Workforce Development Board and the Department of Community Services American Job Center Hawaii.

Admission and parking are free.

Twenty employers are recruiting for approximately 250 openings, which include the following job descriptions: accounting, business analysis, cable technician, customer service representative, food service, housekeeping, mechanic, office administration, project manager, sales, store manager, social service and transportation worker.

Participating employers include Aerotek, American Savings Bank, Aulani Disney Resort, Avis/Budget Rent a Car, City and County of Honolulu, Enterprise Holdings, Four Seasons Resort, G4S, Garden Valley Isle Seafood, Hanson Foods, Hawaii Pacific Health, Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMS Host, Hilton Hotels, Makani Kai Air, Mr. Sandman, Inc., Seafarers Union, State Department of Human Services, State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, and Walgreens.

As some employers will be interviewing and offering jobs on the spot, applicants are advised to come dressed in professional attire with copies of their resume.

The event will also provide a venue for public and private organizations to share information on resources and services that are available to assist workers who are in-between jobs.

Community colleges will be presenting retraining opportunities at the event through short-term certification courses, apprenticeship programs and associate degree programs.

The Hawaii Department of Human Services will also provide information on financial assistance and childcare programs, as well as MedQuest requirements.

Meanwhile, the Unemployment Insurance Division will be on hand to answer questions about unemployment benefits, and the Family Tree Project will provide information on family and therapeutic counseling.

Volunteer Legal Services Hawaii will also conduct workshops on tenant/landlord rights and emergency housing subsidies, and Hawaii USA will cover information on consumer debt management and access to low-interest loans.