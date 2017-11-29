‘Bows Dejon Allen selected to MWC First-Team, Saint Juste & Tavai earns second team honor

The University of Hawai’i football team placed three members on the All-Mountain West teams while two others received honorable mention as selected by a panel of media and head coaches.

2017 MOUNTAIN WEST ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Senior offensive lineman Dejon Allen was the lone Rainbow Warrior named to the first team while running back Diocemy Saint Juste and linebacker Jahlani Tavai were second team honorees. Allen was a second-team pick last season while Tavai earned first-team honors in 2016.

Defensive linemen Meffy Koloamatangi and Viane Moala received honorable mention. Koloamatangi was also an honorable mention selection last season.

Allen made 49 career starts during his four-year career. This season, the Compton, Calif., native led the team in grade and helped the Warriors to their best rushing average since 1995. In addition to earning second team honors last season, Allen was honorable mention in 2015 and on Sunday, received his second straight Offensive MVP award at the team banquet.

Saint Juste capped a remarkable season by setting the program’s single-season rushing mark with 1,510 yards which ranks second in the Mountain West and sixth nationally. The Boynton Beach, Fla., native was the first Rainbow Warrior to post 1,000-yard seasons in consecutive years and finished his career with 3,102 yards, second-best in school history. For his efforts, he was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Tavai topped the 100-tackle mark for the second straight season, finishing the year with a 10.3 average that ranks 11th nationally. The Inglewood, Calif., native is also among the Mountain West’s leaders in sacks and tackles for loss.

Koloamatangi and Moala are tied for No. 3 nationally with two blocked kicks. Koloamatangi ranked second on the team with four sacks while Moala led all UH defensive linemen with 36 tackles and 5.5 for loss.

The Rainbow Warriors concluded Nick Rolovich’s second season with a 3-9 mark and finished 1-7 in the MW’s West Division.