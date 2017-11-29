Christmas mailing dates, shipping tips for Hawaii residents

Hawaii post offices will not be extending their hours this holiday season.

So if you’re mailing a package, it’s best to do it early.

Suggested Mailing Dates

Below are the dates that the U.S. Postal Service suggests Hawaii residents mail their letters, cards, and packages to give them the best chances of reaching their destinations by Christmas. Note that the dates apply to the mail received by each post office’s daily cutoff time.

The suggested mailing dates are Dec. 6 for first-class and Priority mail headed to international and overseas military destinations, and Dec. 15 for First-Class and Priority mail headed to the mainland. Procrastinators have until Dec. 20 to send their holiday cheer to the mainland via our expedited Priority Express shipping service.

From Hawaii to… First Class/Priority Priority Express U.S. mainland Dec 15 Dec 20 Hawaii Dec 21 Dec 22 Guam and Saipan Dec 13 Dec 19 American Samoa Dec 7 Dec 14 Military APOs, FPOs Dec 6 Dec 13 International Dec 6 Dec 13

Dates apply to mail received by each Post Office’s cutoff time.

Postal customers are asked to keep in mind that the above suggested mailing dates are not deadlines, implying that packages or letters will not arrive at their destinations if mailed after the listed dates. In fact, if normal holiday conditions prevail, chances are good that letters and packages sent shortly after the suggested dates will still make it to their destinations before Christmas.

Ultimately, uncontrollable factors such as mailing volumes and weather determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time.

No Extended Retail Hours

Instead, customers are encouraged to use 24-hour self-service kiosks and online payment and pickup options at USPS.com.

Self Service Ship and Mail Centers

Postal kiosks allow customers to purchase stamps, print and pay for postage for packages, and conduct other common transactions without the need to stand in line to see a mail clerk. Customers can access the Self Service Ship and Mail Centers 24/7, at times that are convenient to them outside or in the service lobbies of the 15 post offices below, in addition to one located inside the Safeway on Kapahulu Avenue on Oahu:

Aina Haina

Airport – 2 kiosks

Downtown.

Hawaii Kai

Hilo Main Office

Kailua

Kailua-Kona

Kaneohe

Kihei

Lahaina

Makiki

Mililani

Waialae-Kahala

Waikiki

Wailuku

Mailing Tips

Save money with flat rate boxes: Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are the best deal around. Customers can send up to 70 pounds in Medium Flat Rate Boxes to domestic locations for only $13.60 An even better deal is the Large Flat Rate Box, which holds 50 percent more (with the same 70-pound limit) for only $18.85, and features the tagline “Seasons Greetings from Hawaii” printed on its side. And, to support our military troops overseas, up to 70 pounds can be shipped in the military Large Flat Rate Box to most APO and FPO locations for only $17.35.

Save time by going online: Pay for your postage and print out your mailing label at USPS.com. After printing out the mailing labels for your packages at USPS.com, notify us at usps.com/pickup that they’re ready to be picked up. Your carrier will be alerted and will pick up your packages from your home or office, usually the next business day. There is no extra charge for this service. You can also drop off your prepaid packages at a Post Office without waiting in line.

Express mail on Christmas Day: The Postal Service delivers Express Mail on Christmas Day in major U.S. metropolitan areas. Ask your local postal clerk to determine whether this option is available for your holiday packages.