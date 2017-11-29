Companies love Honolulu Cookie Company

Honolulu Cookie Company is popular year-round as you know, and with the holidays coming up, some of their biggest fans are other companies.

Honolulu Cookie Company has 13 stores on Oahu and Maui for your shopping convenience, and each offers free cookie samples to help with decision-making. Of course you also can order online!

The Mele Treasures Box offers 18 cookies in eight delicious flavors, which might just be enough to share with the whole office.

The medium Mele Gift Tin includes 14 cookies in seven flavors, also perfect for gifting, and your lucky recipient gets to keep the tin, to store even more goodies inside.

This oh-so-sweet Mele Mini Santa Bag has five cookie flavors inside, and we have a feeling many Honolulu Cookie Company customers might just be picking this one up for themselves. See all they have to offer at honolulucookie.com.

