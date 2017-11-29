Laulima 2017: Help Hawaii families in need this weekend

By Published:

This weekend is Laulima Day 2017, a chance for you to drop-off donations for Hawaii families in need.
Many of our KHON2 ohana will be at shopping centers on three islands, getting you in the spirit and emceeing entertainment. Momi Akana from Keiki O Ka ‘Aina joined us this morning with more on the wonderful program. Hula Hui o Kapunahala also joined us with a wonderful preview performance.

