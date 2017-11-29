Mililani grad & UCF Quarterback McKenzie Milton named AAC Offensive Player of the Year

Mililani graduate McKenzie Milton was named the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year Wednesday.

The UCF sophomore quarterback who was also selected to the AAC first-team has led the 14th-ranked Knights to a program record 11-0 run into the AAC championship game this Saturday against Memphis.

Milton is ranked second nationally in pass efficiency rating (182.9), trailing only Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma. He has thrown for 3,301 yards and 30 touchdowns against six interceptions and has added 429 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground. He is eighth nationally in yards per completion (14.94), 10th in passing yards (300.1 ypg) and seventh in total offense (339.1) as the maestro of a UCF offense that leads the nation in scoring (48.3 ppg).

Milton becomes just the second UCF player to be named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, joining Blake Bortles, who won the inaugural award in 2013 on his way to being selected third overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft.