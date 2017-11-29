Protecting your home with security cameras

Many families have security systems to protect their homes.

Nowadays, you don’t have to spend a lot of money for a good system.

Last night, we told you about a Salt Lake family whose Christmas decorations were stolen from their front yard.

The family watched it happen on a live security camera feed.

In recent years, security camera technology has become more advanced to the point where you don’t have to spend a lot or do a lot to get it running.

From video doorbells, to multi camera wireless security systems, there are more options than ever available when it comes to home safety. Many that even allow you to speak to the person on the other end.

Police say cameras can be an helpful tool in a robbery, or home invasion, and they encourage people to submit video if something does happen.

For each of the new systems, all it takes is movement in front of a camera to send a notification to the home owner.

Some systems can run up to eight cameras at a time, and come equipped with night vision.

Prices for the different camera systems range form around $100 to up to around $800.

Experts say the technology has changed a great deal from even just a few years ago.