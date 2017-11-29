Road Closed at Intersection of Dillingham Boulevard and Waiakamilo Road due to water main break

Crews are responding to an 12-inch main break on Waiakamilo Road at the Dillingham Boulevard intersection.

All lanes at the intersection are closed at this time.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes where possible as repairs to the main is expected to take place throughout the day.

Approximately four customers are affected. Crews are working to further isolate the break which may reduce the impact to customers.

The main break was reported at approximately 12:00 a.m.

More details to follow.