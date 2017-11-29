Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Island Recycling in Kalihi

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help in a first-degree robbery case.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, at around 9 a.m., police say a man entered Island Recycling at 1803 Dillingham Boulevard and approached an employee.

The suspect brandished a handgun, directed the employee into the office, and ordered the employee to open the cash register and safe. He fled with cash.

The man is described to be in his 50s, 5’2” to 5’4” tall, and 160 pounds.

He was wearing an orange hoodie sweater, blue jeans, a winter cap with ear flaps, and a blue bandanna covering his mouth.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.