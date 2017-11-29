The Big Give: Hattie Kawaihalau

The Big Give is KHON2’s way of giving back to someone who’s deserving for any number of reasons.

In the case of our first recipient, it’s because she’s a mother and grandmother who works two jobs to give what she can to others.

Tonight, with the help of her sister, we turn the tables to give her something extra special this holiday season.

Mahealani Kalahiki met us outside Zippy’s restaurant in Kaneohe. She nominated her sister, Hattie Kawaihalau, as a recipient.

“She deserves it. She spends all of her time with her daughter, her granddaughter. She works two jobs. She works the postal service in the morning and Zippy’s here waitress at night,” Kalahiki said.

Kalahiki said her sister helped her through a difficult time in her life.

“I was homeless a couple of years ago, and she took us in. She fed us. She fed everybody at the park, too. So she puts everybody’s needs before her own,” Kalahiki said.

We actually surprised Kawaihalau as she fed her family a belated Thanksgiving dinner, since they couldn’t get together on the actual holiday.

“I think we have about 15 of us here right now,” Kalahiki said.

As a token of appreciation, we presented Kawaihalau with a $2,500 check from Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union.

“They know how much I love them all. You know I love you all, thank you so much,” Kawaihalau said. “My family, they are always so giving. I tell you. I’m just so happy to be part of this family.”

Do you have someone you’d like to nominate for The Big Give? Click here for more information.