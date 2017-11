“The Eddie” is a no-go this year.

The family of legendary lifeguard and surfer Eddie Aikau says the contest has been called off.

An opening ceremony previously scheduled for Nov. 30 will no longer take place.

The Aikau family parted ways with longtime sponsor Quiksilver in October.

Without a new sponsor, many had wondered if the contest could still happen this season.

