‘Bows hit the road for the first time this season to face Utah on Saturday

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (4-1) will play its first road game of the season when it travels to Salt Lake City to take on Pac-12 opponent Utah on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT/2:00 p.m. HT.

The teams have a long history. This will be the 59th meeting between the two squads, though just the third meeting in the last 18 years. UH has played no other team more than the Utes with 41 of those games coming between 1980-99 as Western Athletic Conference rivals.

Utah, which made it to the NIT last year, will be the fourth 2017 postseason team that UH will play in its first six games. The ‘Bows defeated North Dakota (NCAA) and Troy (NCAA) and lost to Nevada (NCAA). UH completed a five-game season-opening home stand with an 87-77 win over Adams State on Monday.

This will be UH’s only road contest among its 13 non-conference games this year. Following its game at Utah, UH returns home to play seven straight non-conference home games, beginning with Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Game 6

Who: Hawai’i (4-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. Utah (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT/2:00 p.m. HT

Where: Huntsman Center (15,000) – Salt Lake City, Utah

Television: Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton and Matt Muehlebach on the call.

Streaming Video: pac-12.com/Pac-12 Now app (subscription required).

Radio: Live on ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (46-23). Larry Krystkowiak is in his seventh season at Utah (120-86) and ninth season overall (162-106).

Series Information: Utah leads, 48-10.

About Utah: The Utes, an NIT squad last year, are off to a 5-1 start….Utah is 4-0 at home with an average margin of victory of 23.2 ppg…five players average double-figures, led by senior forward David Collette (14.7)…Long Beach State transfer Justin Bibbins is averaging 10.5 and a team-best 4.5 apg.

UH Versus Utah: Utah leads the series 48-10, including a 22-1 mark in Salt Lake City…UH’s lone win at Utah came in 1984 when Crosetti Speight hit a half-court shot at the buzzer for a 69-68 win in a WAC game…the last two meetings between the schools have come in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic…UH won 68-55 in 2010, while Utah won, 66-52, last season.

‘Bow Bits: Saturday will be a homecoming for two Rainbow Warriors…senior forward Gibson Johnson attended Utah for one year and is from nearby Centerville…freshman Samuta Avea, whose mother is from Utah, spent his junior year of high school at Bingham High School, where he led them to the 5A state title…Brocke Stepteau is tops among Big West guards in field goal percentage at 69.6% (16-23).…Stepteau is fourth on the team in scoring, yet is the most consistent scorer with a team-high four double-digit scoring games…Jack Purchase leads the Big West and ranks 20th in the NCAA with a 3.8 assist/turnover ratio…UH is 1-47 in Pac-12 road games (affiliation at time of competition)…the lone win was a 47-45 victory at Washington State in 1953…UH also has wins at Arizona State (1971) and Utah (1984) but both came when those teams were in the Western Athletic Conference… in the previous four seasons, UH has won three of its four meetings against the Pac-12, including wins over California (2016), Colorado (2015), and Oregon State (2013).