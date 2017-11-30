Firefighters warn against common practice that could devastate your home

Investigators say two kitchen fires in less than 24 hours were caused by a stove that was accidentally turned on.

That has prompted a warning from the Honolulu Fire Department: Don’t use your stove top as counter space.

On Wednesday afternoon, in one of the new buildings on South Street, items on top of the stove caught fire.

Officials say somehow the stove was accidentally turned on.

“Fortunately for that fire yesterday, it was controlled by an activated sprinkler head,” said Capt. David Jenkins, Honolulu Fire Department.

The latest fire occurred Thursday morning on Pumehana Street. The stove was accidentally turned on and items on top of it caught fire.

Neighbors came to the rescue.

“What we all did was we all got our hoses out and we kind of put out the fire,” said Althea Johnston. “We got it in time, because if not, the fireman says it takes about five minutes and it would just be ashes.”

No one was hurt in either fire, but that’s not always the case.

On Aug. 26, a stove-top fire in a Kunia home took the life of a puppy left in the kitchen.

“We have them penned up here, the puppy, and nobody used the stove, but apparently he must have reached one of the knobs,” Thomas Oshita told us when it happened. “It’s sad that all this happened, especially for the dog.”

Fire officials say it happens all too often. They see many families use the stove for extra counter space, and they hope people take the warning seriously to keep their families safe.

“Common household items from a rice pot, from cereal boxes to parcels, a cardboard box, and just needed some space to place it on top for a short moment while they ran an errand,” Jenkins explained.

Whether it’s a gas or electric stove, you can accidentally bump into the control panel and unknowingly turn it on, so keep the stove clear of any items that could catch on fire.

“It almost happened to me too, because I was leaving my kitchen and my bag had hit the oven knob,” said Johnston. “So what we do now is we tape it so in the event that is hit, it’s not going to turn on.”

“Even at short moments, it could possibly be a cause for a fire,” Jenkins warned.

Fire officials say so far this year, there have been six stove-top fires.

The cost in damage is nearly $900,000 and that’s not including the last two fires.

It’s a serious problem with a simple tip: only use your stove for cooking.