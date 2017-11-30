Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union partners with KHON2 for The Big Give

KHON2 is all about ‘working for Hawaii’ and that’s why they started ‘The Big Give.’ It’s a chance for KHON2 to give back to folks who are deserving for any number of reasons.

This week, we met our very first recipient, Hattie. She’s a mother and grandmother who works two jobs to help her family.

Hattie’s sister, Mahealani Kalahiki, met with Howard Dashefsky and Marisa Yamane for the big surprise, a $2500 check from Hawaiian Tel FCU.

Paulette Ito from Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union tells us why the company likes to give back.

