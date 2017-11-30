Kaiser parent charged after alleged confrontation with former football coach

The parent of a Kaiser High School student has been charged following an alleged confrontation with the school’s former football coach.

Gregory Tartamella was indicted on second-degree assault, two charges of harassment, and terroristic threatening.

His bail was set at $11,000, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tartamella was initially arrested following an incident on Sept. 18, when he allegedly became violent. Police were called to the campus.

The confrontation was part of a controversy involving former coach Arnold Martinez and parents of players on the school’s football team.

The Cougars forfeited multiple games due to a low amount of players on the roster.

Following the incident, the school canceled the season for both varsity and junior varsity teams.

“This unacceptable behavior is one of a series of escalating events that has led us to this difficult decision,” principal Justin Mew wrote in a letter to the school announcing the cancellation.

Martinez’ attorney told KHON2 that the former coach had even taken out restraining orders due to fear for his safety.

Martinez resigned as coach on Sept. 30.