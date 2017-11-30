Kuhio Hwy closed near Hanalei Bridge, Hanalei Elementary closed due to Flash Flood Warning on Kauai

Kuhio Highway is closed near Hanalei Bridge as a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Kauai.

The Department of Education has also announced that Hanalei Elementary School will be closed Thursday due to a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kaua‘i.

Additionally, bus services will be unavailable for Kapa‘a High School and Kapa‘a Middle School students who live from Hanalei to Hā‘ena.

Heavy rains are occurring over the islands, according to the National Weather Service. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.