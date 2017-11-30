Laulima: Mom reunites with 8-year-old daughter, baby on the way

Related Coverage The Laulima Giving Program



KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Today’s Laulima family isn’t asking for much this holiday season, just the basics.

Mom struggled with sobriety for many years, even losing custody of her daughter for two years.

Now, she has her back and they are living in transitional housing for women in recovery.

Mom is also working full-time while learning more job skills, and she is pregnant.

She doesn’t ask for non-essentials. She says her 8-year-old could use clothing (size 12/14 bottoms, L shirts, shoes adult size 6), bedding (pink or purple) for her full-size bed and school supplies.

Mom (size XXL, shoe size 10w) could use kitchenware, which isn’t available at the transitional housing, also groceries, gas, toiletries, and bedding for her twin-sized bed.

Any baby products, especially diapers and wipes, would be extremely helpful and appreciated.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-350.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.