Man wanted for attempted sex assault after following victim off city bus



CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for first-degree attempted sex assault.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at around 9:45 p.m.

The victim said she was on TheBus when she was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect began talking to the victim and tried to solicit her for sex. The victim refused and got off the bus at the next stop.

Police say the suspect followed the victim off the bus, grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to fight off the man, flee the area, and call police.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5’2” to 5’4” and between 180 to 200 pounds. He has black hair in braids and was wearing a black jacket with white and yellow stripes, a black NY hat, blue T-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.