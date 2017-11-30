Tips for staying healthy during the holidays

Maintaining a healthy diet over the holiday season doesn’t have to be hard. It just takes some planning. Erica Kolcz from UHA suggests keeping things simple with easy recipes so that you can focus on what’s most important: family, friends and spending quality time with them. Today she shows us how to make pumpkin oatmeal energy bites.

RECIPE:

No Bake Pumpkin Oatmeal Energy Bites

Ingredients

1 1/2 to 2 cups dry, uncooked oatmeal

1/2 cup all-natural almond butter, cashew butter, peanut butter, or alternative

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/4 cup quality honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon salt

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix almond butter, pumpkin, honey, vanilla. Stir to combine well. Add in the oats, chia seeds, spice, and chocolate chips. Stir until mixture is soft and you are able to roll easily with your hands. Note: If mixture it too sticky, place in the fridge for 20 minutes to help bring the mixture together. Scoop a large spoonful into your hand and roll into balls. Repeat with remaining dough. Serve immediately or keep in the fridge for up to a week.

