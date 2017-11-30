Waikiki Yokocho Gourmet Alley set to celebrate 1st anniversary

Waikiki Yokocho Gourmet Alley is about to celebrate a year at home in the basement of the Waikiki Shopping Plaza. It’s a celebration that starts Friday morning, December 1st and won’t wrap up until Monday, December 4th, when the lucky winner of a trip for two to Japan will be announced. There will be food discounts at all the different restaurants along the alley. There will be drink discounts as well, and on Sunday Santa Claus will be there so families can take pictures.

There is also going to be live music and free two hour validated parking at Hyatt Centric, which is just across Seaside Avenue.

If you want to know more you can long onto www.waikiki-yokocho.com.