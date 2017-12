A local boy is going to be featured on the big screen! Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau, a 2002 Mid-Pacific Institute grad is in the main cast of an action-packed major motion picture due for release on Jan. 19.

Kaiwi, who learned to act at the Mid-Pacific School of the Arts, plays wild-side cop Tony Zapata in the main cast of “Den of Thieves.”

He joined Take2 this morning to talk about his film and acting career.