A Pinch of SALT returns to SALT at Our Kaka’ako this Saturday, Dec. 2

By Published:

A Pinch of SALT returns to Kaka’ako on Dec. 2, 2017.   SALT at Our Kakaʻako hosts the annual holiday shopping event that features a variety of local merchants and unique gift ideas from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Designed to be an alternative to larger shopping outlets, this annual event supports local businesses.  Emily Jaime, owner and designer of YIREH, has details.

Find gifts made by local artisans, crafters and designers at dozens of pop up locations throughout SALT at Our Kakaʻako.  The event is family- and pet-friendly. See www.saltatkakaako.com for more info.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s