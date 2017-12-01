A Pinch of SALT returns to SALT at Our Kaka’ako this Saturday, Dec. 2

A Pinch of SALT returns to Kaka’ako on Dec. 2, 2017. SALT at Our Kakaʻako hosts the annual holiday shopping event that features a variety of local merchants and unique gift ideas from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Designed to be an alternative to larger shopping outlets, this annual event supports local businesses. Emily Jaime, owner and designer of YIREH, has details.

Find gifts made by local artisans, crafters and designers at dozens of pop up locations throughout SALT at Our Kakaʻako. The event is family- and pet-friendly. See www.saltatkakaako.com for more info.