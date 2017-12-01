Adorable kitten rescued by Maui Humane Society



A kitten venturing out on his own on Maui got into a bit of trouble.

He’s now in a safe place, thanks to the Maui Humane Society.

The Maui Electric Company drilled a deep hole in the ground in Wailuku, near Happy Valley Laundromat.

Crews covered the hole with a pallet, but because the kitten is so small, he fell through the slats.

A nearby resident heard him cry out early Monday morning and called the Maui Humane Society.

“So (the responding humane enforcement officer) actually had to get down (and use a snare pole),” said Mark Wilson, Maui Humane Society’s director of humane enforcement. “The pole’s only six feet long, so she really had to reach down and was able to maneuver the pole around and was able to grab it, close the loop, and pull the kitten up.”

The kitten doesn’t have a name. He’s known as H-176, and is only about eight weeks old.

Wilson says there’s a good chance that he was just weaned from his mother.

He only weighs about a pound right now, so he’s currently in the care of a foster family, which will help feed and fatten him up.

After that, he’ll be put up for adoption.

