Emergency officials to gather feedback, evaluate new monthly siren test



The state’s monthly test of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System featured a new tone Friday.

At 11:45 a.m., warning sirens statewide sounded a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (steady tone) followed by a one-minute Attack Warning Signal (wailing tone).

This is the first month for the reinstatement of the Attack Warning Signal testing. It’s meant to direct residents to seek immediate shelter in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack by North Korea.

Some heard only one tone, while others heard both, but couldn’t distinguish between the different tones, or said one was softer than the other.

However, many viewers told KHON2 they did not hear the sirens at all.

Contact your emergency management/county civil defense agency to report siren operation issues:

Hawaii County (808) 935-0031

Maui County (808) 270-7285

City and County of Honolulu (808) 723-8960

Kauai County (808) 241-1800

We brought their concerns to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Administrator Vern Miyagi said officials will be gathering feedback on Friday’s test and compiling an after-action report.

“I think it went well, because the two tones went out. I have reports of people hearing it,” Miyagi said. “So now we have to get the feedback about what didn’t get heard, what sounds were off. We need to get that information back so we can work it, and that’s what the whole test was for.”

Miyagi says the sirens themselves haven’t changed, but they can adjust the volume as needed. Assessments and adjustments will be handled over the next month, he says.

“The siren is on a menu, so if it’s a volume thing, we have to work that out,” Miyagi said. “We’ve already gotten response from the counties about (people) can’t hear, too soft, the tones are too together, so it’s hard to distinguish the two, so we’re going to resolve all that.”

The siren would be activated statewide if a nuclear missile is launched at Hawaii. Officials say that in the event of an attack, the public will have only 12 to 13 minutes to act.

“Our job is to prepare the public, including visitors,” Miyagi said. “This event is very, very unlikely, because of a variety of considerations, but we can’t ignore it. It’s there. So our job is to prepare the public and be transparent and honest about what’s going to happen, and what they’re going to expect, and what they need to do.

“We say shelter in place, but you have to know where that place is ahead of time throughout the day,” he added. “You might be driving to work when that happens, so you have to get an idea of where you would stop your car and where you would go. And for your loved ones and your family members, you have to have an idea of where they would go at the same time, so you can take some comfort in knowing where they are. You can’t drive around and pick them up.”

