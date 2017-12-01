Family demands answers with remains of murdered woman still in court custody

The family of Carly Scott still has questions following the murder trial that saw her ex-boyfriend sentenced to life in prison.

Some of these questions center around what’s being done with Scott’s remains.

Her mother says she’s been waiting for months to hear from prosecutors.

All she knows is that all of the evidence is in the custody of the court pending a possible appeal.

But she hasn’t been told how the evidence is being stored, or where.

Since the murder trial of her daughter Carly, Kymberlyn Scott has taken it upon herself to begin a push for victims rights in Hawaii.

But she’s also trying to find out what is happening to her daughters remains, something she says is proving increasingly difficult, “If she would have been a whole body, she would’ve been evidence, but they would’ve taken what evidence they needed and allowed me to bury my child. Because she is in pieces they seem to be indefinitely able to keep her even if they tell me point blank they can’t use her for science anymore.”

Since only parts of Carly Scott’s body were found and submitted into evidence, that evidence is currently with the court pending a possible appeal.

Kymberlyn says she’s not getting answers about where her daughters remains are being kept, or when she could get them back. “I really don’t know what to say from an emotional standpoint I’m horrified. I don’t know at all where she’s being kept. I don’t know if she’s in the judges chambers in a drawer.”

The state judiciary provided this statement when asked about the case, and about protocol for storing this kind of evidence,”In any trial, maintaining the integrity of the evidence is a priority. When the evidence requires special handling, a forensic professional will have custody of that evidence before the trial. Once the trial is completed, the evidence is stored in a manner that maintains its integrity.”

Retired circuit court judge Randal Lee was asked why the evidence in this kind of case would need to stay with the court. “No one can predict what’s going to happen in a appeal case. Although I sympathize with the family, and I understand exactly where the family is coming from, they have to ensure the integrity of the evidence. Unfortunately the evidence should be preserved and kept in safekeeping with the court.”

But for Kymberlyn Scott, there are many more questions than answers.”I have always understood that she is still evidence but when I am told to my face that she is no longer viable evidence why can’t I have her back.”