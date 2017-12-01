Getting sick? Doctors predict active cold, flu season will get even worse



If it seems like more people around you are getting sick, you’re not alone.

Health experts say it’s been an active cold and flu season, and it’s likely to get worse.

Some local clinics are already seeing a significant jump in the number of flu and cold cases compared to previous years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting that this year will be a bad one on the mainland, and will be at its worst by Christmas.

Doctors want everyone to take all the necessary precautions, most importantly by getting the flu shot, and don’t wait too long.

Island Urgent Care has four clinics on Oahu. Patients with flu-like symptoms are tested to verify whether they actually have the influenza virus.

Doctors say they’ve already seen a sharp rise compared to recent years.

“The past couple of years in flu season, we might see one patient a day out of 25 that might have the flu, and this year, it’s more like four or five out of 25 that might have the flu,” said Dr. Bob Ruggieri.

Ruggieri says some of those flu cases are from patients who have taken the flu shot. He says at best, the vaccine is only 80-percent effective, but it’s still the best way to prevent the flu.

“The reason for that is it’s not that the flu vaccine doesn’t work. It’s designed to be effective against the most current strains of the flu, so if the CDC says these four strains are current and a fifth one comes to town, sort of speak, of course it’s not going to be effective against that one,” said Ruggieri.

Doctors add that it’s not just the flu that’s on the rise. The common cold is becoming a little too common for some island residents.

“Some people are getting two or three colds in a row. How does this happen? It’s because colds are caused by a rhinovirus and those viruses mutate so quickly that basically the body is seeing a new rhinovirus every time it catches another cold,” explained Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Experts say the best way to avoid getting the cold or the flu is constant hand washing and avoid touching your face. If you’re sick, stay home for at least two to three days to avoid spreading the virus.

With the worst of the flu season on the mainland expected around Christmas, Hawaii usually gets it about a month later. Doctors say it’s best to get the flu shot now rather than waiting.

“It doesn’t take effect for at least two weeks. It has to be given today to be effective later this month, so you definitely want to get it well before Christmas,” said Ruggieri.

The state Department of Health says it’s too early to determine how active the whole season will be in Hawaii, but it’s still best to protect yourself by getting the flu shot.