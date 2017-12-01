H-1 westbound overnight closures to resume in Kapolei

A heads up for West Oahu drivers: An overnight westbound closure of the H-1 Freeway will resume starting Sunday.

The closure will be in effect between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Sunday night, Dec. 3, through Friday morning, Dec. 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Officials say a full freeway closure is necessary for crews to work on the Farrington Highway overpass as part of the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project. Additional full closures will be scheduled.

Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be directed to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa Off-Ramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway. (See detour map below.)

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the full closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the work zone.

In addition to the full closure, a left lane will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All roadwork is weather permitting.