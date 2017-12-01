Honolulu City Lights celebration to showcase festive holiday displays

Related Coverage 2017 Christmas parades and block parties

Honolulu Hale is ready to kick off the holidays.

The Honolulu City Lights opening night festivities will take place Saturday, but KHON2 got a sneak peek of the festive displays Friday morning.

The 33rd annual Honolulu City lights will shine bright starting Saturday, Dec. 2.

The opening night festivities kick off a month-long celebration of dazzling lights, displays, and family-friendly activities on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center grounds.

Related Story: 2017 Christmas parades and block parties

This year’s theme is “It’s a Zoo Out There,” and the city’s 50-foot holiday tree is decorated with 56 new animal-themed ornaments.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will lead the official tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., with our own Kathy Muneno as emcee. Polynesian Voyaging Society president and master navigator Nainoa Thompson will ceremoniously light the tree at 6:30 p.m., triggering a corridor of lights and displays down King and Punchbowl streets.

The tree’s lighting also marks the state of the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade, which starts at Aala Park and proceeds down King Street to Honolulu Hale.

Inside Honolulu Hale, the courtyard is filled with Christmas trees, all decorated by city employees, and there is a public wreath exhibit featuring local artisans in the Lane Gallery.

At 7:30 p.m., a holiday concert kicks off near the Sky Gate featuring Grammy-Award nominee Josh Tatofi, Kupaoa, Mark Yamanaka, Mailani Makainai, and the Kamehameha Elementary Schools Chorus.

Santa will visit with children in the Mission Memorial Auditorium until 9 p.m.

If you miss Saturday night’s festivities, the displays will be open for public viewing throughout the month of December.

Click here for more information.