Help make the holidays brighter this holiday season by attending KHON2’s annual Laulima Day. KHON2 anchors and reporters will be at five malls across the state from 10am – 4pm Saturday, Dec. 2, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for island families in need.

Momi Akana from Keiki O Ka ‘Aina tells us what the most requested items are this holiday season.

For more info on Laulima Day, go to http://khon2.com/the-laulima-giving-program/.

http://www.koka.org/