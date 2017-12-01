Oahu teacher wins $100,000 grant for elementary school

Christmas came early for an Oahu teacher Thursday.

Patricia Morgan was surprised with a check for $100,000 during an assembly at Stevenson Middle School.

“I was kind of tricked today,” she said. “I was told I was going to work on a grant. I think we got three sentences done.”

We previously told you the STEM teacher was one of 15 national finalists in Farmers Insurance’s “Thank America’s Teachers Dream Big” contest.

She wound up being one of five teachers nationwide and the first from Hawaii to win the grant.

Her proposal aims to create an “Innovative Invention Imaginarium” to boost STEM learning.

“(The money is) going to support the coding, the 3D modeling. Those are the skills the kids need nowadays in order to thrive,” she said.

The Imaginarium would provide students with computers and specialized equipment, so they could explore coding, design, 3D printing, laser cutting, video game design, and robotics.