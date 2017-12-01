Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Wahiawa



A man was killed Friday morning after he was hit by a truck in Wahiawa.

It happened at 10:05 a.m. on Kuahiwi Avenue.

Police say a 57-year-old man was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a truck turning from California Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say speed, drug, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 41st traffic fatality of this year compared to 51 at the same time last year.

