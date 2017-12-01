Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack opens at main post office

Related Coverage Christmas mailing dates, shipping tips for Hawaii residents

The U.S. Postal Service will kick off the holiday season by reopening its Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack and drive-by prepaid package drop-off tent on Monday, Dec. 4 at the main post office near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“These special operations will make it easier for our customers to ship out their Christmas packages during the holidays,” said acting USPS district manager Kenji Higaki.

Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack, located adjacent to the main post office’s retail lobby, provides customers mailing three domestic items or less and/or purchasing Forever stamps a way to bypass the traditionally long holiday lines in the lobby.

This is the fourth year that the shipping shack has opened for the holidays.

“This shack provides a convenient way for customers with just a few packages to conduct an over-the-counter transaction with a postal clerk without having to step into the oftentimes busy post office lobby,” said Higaki.

The shipping shack’s hours of operation are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays between Dec. 4 and 22, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays Dec. 9 and 16. The shack is closed on Sundays.

The prepaid package drop-off tent, located near the entrance of the parking lot at the main post office, will also begin operation on Dec. 4. Its hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays from Dec. 4 to 22, the three weeks leading up to Christmas.

“This tent will enable customers who’ve paid for and printed out their postage at our web site, USPS.com, to drive up and drop off their prepaid packages without getting out of their cars. It’s another way that we are making it easier for our customers to manage their holiday shipping.”