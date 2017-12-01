Sign up for the 2018 Great Aloha Run

The Great Aloha Run is Hawaii’s largest participatory run for all ages. The course is 8.15 miles from the Aloha Tower to the Aloha Stadium, and it is filled with lots of aloha! The GAR is always on Monday, President’s Day in February every year, and on Feb. 19, 2018.

Today, Dec. 1st is the deadline for Early Entry and Eligibility for a FREE In Training t-shirt. You may register on-line, or in person today at Tamarind Park from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Jan. 26th is the last day to register in advance, otherwise, race day registration is accepted but at a much higher fee.