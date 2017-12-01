Tips to keep your home safe while adorned with holiday lights

This season, light up your holidays safely with electrical tips from Hawaiian Electric:

Buy holiday lights that bear the mark of a safety standards testing lab, such as UL, ETL, or CSA.

For decorating outside, buy light strands, lighted displays, and extension cords rated for outdoor use.

Before stringing holiday lights, check for frayed wires, cracked insulation, and damaged sockets. Replace defective light strands.

When decorating outdoors, keep yourself, your ladder, and decorations at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.

Don’t use staples or nails to hang light strands, and don’t hang them on metal rain gutters and railings or on chain-link fences.

Turn off or unplug light strands and lighted displays when you go to bed or leave the house.

Consider using ENERGY STAR®-certified, decorative light strands, which use 75 percent less energy than traditional incandescent light strands. Bulbs are cool to the touch, reducing the risk of fire.