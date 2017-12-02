Spirit of giving felt throughout the state on Laulima Day

Related Coverage The Laulima Giving Program

Every first Saturday of December is Laulima Day.

It’s a chance for people to give to families in need this holiday season by donating to our Laulima Giving Program at malls across the state.

The spirit of giving was felt throughout the state.

Saturday’s rainy weather didn’t stop people from stopping by Ala Moana Center with Trini Kaopuiki and John Veneri, and Ka Makana Alii with Manolo Morales, Ron Mizutani, and Chris Latronic, to drop off gifts and donations for families in need.

Over on Maui, at Queen Kaahumanu Center with Kelly Simek and Kristine Uyeno, Laulima volunteers met kind-hearted community members.

Duane Moleta saved for months to donate toys to families who can’t otherwise afford any this Christmas.

“‘Tis the season,” said Moleta. “I started two years ago, brought one trash bag. Last year, I brought two. This year, I started saving earlier.”

Hula, dancing, and musicians like the U.S. Army Band greeted donators at Windward Mall alongside Justin Cruz, Marisa Yamane, and Howard Dashefsky.

Jai Cunningham spent the day at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo alongside Laulima volunteers.

It was a busy day, but for volunteers across the state, it was well worth it.