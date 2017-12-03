It’s that time, 2017-18 College Football Bowl Game Schedules are set

Alabama edged out Ohio State for the final spot in the College Football Playoff field. The Crimson Tide’s reward is a playoff rematch against defending national champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.
Clemson’s inclusion as the top seed in the bracket was expected since the Tigers (12-1) were No. 1 in the previous CFP rankings and then routed Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game on Saturday.
The inclusion of Alabama (11-1) was much more contentious. Fourth-seeded Alabama didn’t even win the Southeastern Conference West after losing to Auburn in the final game of the regular season, but was impressive until that loss.
Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 in the national championship game last season. The Tigers have made it back to the CFP with a dominant defense and the emergence of junior quarterback Kelly Bryant.
Oklahoma and Georgia are headed west to play their College Football Playoff semifinal in the 104th Rose Bowl.
The Sooners (12-1) were the second seed in the four-team field announced by the selection committee on Sunday, while the Bulldogs (12-1) were third.
The Rose Bowl will be played without a team from either of its traditional Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences for the first time since Jan. 3, 2002.
While the college football world argued about the committee’s decision on the fourth team in the playoff, nobody doubts the credentials of the two stellar programs getting together for the first time in the Granddaddy of Them All.
Georgia earned a spot with its first SEC title since 2005 under second-year coach Kirby Smart, capped by a 28-7 victory over Auburn in the conference championship game on Saturday.
Oklahoma won the Big 12 title with a 41-17 victory over TCU on Saturday, punctuating an incredible season under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. The Sooners will be led by fleet-footed quarterback Baker Mayfield, the likely Heisman Trophy winner.
2018 College Football Playoff
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|TEAMS
|Jan. 8
|National Championship
Atlanta
|8 p.m.
ESPN
|Semifinal winners
|Jan. 1
|Rose Bowl Semifinal
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m.
ESPN
|No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
|Jan. 1
|Sugar Bowl Semifinal
New Orleans
|8:45 p.m.
ESPN
|No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
Selection committee bowl games
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|TEAMS
|Jan. 1
|Peach Bowl
Atlanta
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN
|No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF
|Dec. 30
|Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
|4 p.m.
ESPN
|No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington
|Dec. 30
|Orange Bowl
Miami
|8 p.m.
ESPN
|No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami
|Dec. 29
|Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN
|No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC
Other bowl games
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|TEAMS
|Jan. 1
|Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|12 p.m.
ESPN2
|Michigan vs. South Carolina
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m.
ABC
|Notre Dame vs. LSU
|Dec. 30
|TaxSlayer
Jacksonville, Fla.
|12 p.m.
ESPN
|Louisville vs. Mississippi State
|Dec. 30
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|12:30 p.m.
ABC
|Memphis vs. Iowa State
|Dec. 29
|Belk
Charlotte, N.C.
|1 p.m.
ESPN
|Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
|Dec. 29
|Hyundai Sun
El Paso, Tex.
|3 p.m.
CBS
|NC State vs. Arizona State
|Dec. 29
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN
|Kentucky vs. Northwestern
|Dec. 29
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN
|New Mexico State vs. Utah State
|Dec. 28
|Military
Annapolis, Md.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN
|Virginia vs. Navy
|Dec. 28
|Camping World
Orlando, Fla.
|5:15 p.m.
ESPN
|Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
San Antonio, Tex.
|9 p.m.
ESPN
|Stanford vs. TCU
|Dec. 28
|Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
|9 p.m.
Fox
|Michigan State vs. Washington State
|Dec. 27
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN
|Florida State vs. Southern Miss
|Dec. 27
|Pinstripe
New York
|5:15 p.m.
ESPN
|Iowa vs. Boston College
|Dec. 27
|Foster Farms
Santa Clara, Calif.
|8:30 p.m.
Fox
|Purdue vs. Arizona
|Dec. 27
|Texas
Houston
|9 p.m.
ESPN
|Texas vs. Missouri
|Dec. 26
|Heart of Dallas
Dallas
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN
|West Virginia vs. Utah
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane
Detroit
|5:15 p.m.
ESPN
|Duke vs. Northern Illinois
|Dec. 26
|Cactus
Phoenix
|9 p.m.
ESPN
|Kansas State vs. UCLA
|Dec. 24
|Hawaii
Honolulu
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN
|Houston vs. Fresno State
|Dec. 23
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|12 p.m.
ESPN
|Texas Tech vs. South Florida
|Dec. 23
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Tex.
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN
|Army vs. San Diego State
|Dec. 23
|Dollar General
Mobile, Ala.
|7 p.m.
ESPN
|Appalachian State vs. Toledo
|Dec. 22
|Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN
|UAB vs. Ohio
|Dec. 22
|Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Id.
|4 p.m.
ESPN
|Central Michigan vs. Wyoming
|Dec. 21
|Gasparilla
St. Petersberg, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN
|FIU vs. Temple
|Dec. 20
|Frisco
Frisco, Tex.
|8 p.m.
ESPN
|Louisiana Tech vs. SMU
|Dec. 19
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
ESPN
|FAU vs. Akron
|Dec. 16
|Celebration
Atlanta
|12 p.m.
ABC
|North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State
|Dec. 16
|New Orleans
New Orleans
|1 p.m.
ESPN
|Troy vs. North Texas
|Dec. 16
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN
|Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
|Dec. 16
|Las Vegas
Las Vegas
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN
|Boise State vs. Oregon
|Dec. 16
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN
|Marshall vs. Colorado State
|Dec. 16
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|8 p.m.
ESPN
|Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee