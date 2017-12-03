It’s that time, 2017-18 College Football Bowl Game Schedules are set

Alabama edged out Ohio State for the final spot in the College Football Playoff field. The Crimson Tide’s reward is a playoff rematch against defending national champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

Clemson’s inclusion as the top seed in the bracket was expected since the Tigers (12-1) were No. 1 in the previous CFP rankings and then routed Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game on Saturday.

The inclusion of Alabama (11-1) was much more contentious. Fourth-seeded Alabama didn’t even win the Southeastern Conference West after losing to Auburn in the final game of the regular season, but was impressive until that loss.

Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 in the national championship game last season. The Tigers have made it back to the CFP with a dominant defense and the emergence of junior quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Oklahoma and Georgia are headed west to play their College Football Playoff semifinal in the 104th Rose Bowl.

The Sooners (12-1) were the second seed in the four-team field announced by the selection committee on Sunday, while the Bulldogs (12-1) were third.

The Rose Bowl will be played without a team from either of its traditional Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences for the first time since Jan. 3, 2002.

While the college football world argued about the committee’s decision on the fourth team in the playoff, nobody doubts the credentials of the two stellar programs getting together for the first time in the Granddaddy of Them All.

Georgia earned a spot with its first SEC title since 2005 under second-year coach Kirby Smart, capped by a 28-7 victory over Auburn in the conference championship game on Saturday.

Oklahoma won the Big 12 title with a 41-17 victory over TCU on Saturday, punctuating an incredible season under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. The Sooners will be led by fleet-footed quarterback Baker Mayfield, the likely Heisman Trophy winner.

2018 College Football Playoff

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS Jan. 8 National Championship

Atlanta 8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Rose Bowl Semifinal

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m.

ESPN No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl Semifinal

New Orleans 8:45 p.m.

ESPN No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

Selection committee bowl games

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS Jan. 1 Peach Bowl

Atlanta 12:30 p.m.

ESPN No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m.

ESPN No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington Dec. 30 Orange Bowl

Miami 8 p.m.

ESPN No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas 8:30 p.m.

ESPN No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC

Other bowl games

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS Jan. 1 Outback

Tampa, Fla. 12 p.m.

ESPN2 Michigan vs. South Carolina Jan. 1 Citrus

Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m.

ABC Notre Dame vs. LSU Dec. 30 TaxSlayer

Jacksonville, Fla. 12 p.m.

ESPN Louisville vs. Mississippi State Dec. 30 Liberty

Memphis, Tenn. 12:30 p.m.

ABC Memphis vs. Iowa State Dec. 29 Belk

Charlotte, N.C. 1 p.m.

ESPN Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Dec. 29 Hyundai Sun

El Paso, Tex. 3 p.m.

CBS NC State vs. Arizona State Dec. 29 Music City

Nashville, Tenn. 4:30 p.m.

ESPN Kentucky vs. Northwestern Dec. 29 Arizona

Tucson, Ariz. 5:30 p.m.

CBSSN New Mexico State vs. Utah State Dec. 28 Military

Annapolis, Md. 1:30 p.m.

ESPN Virginia vs. Navy Dec. 28 Camping World

Orlando, Fla. 5:15 p.m.

ESPN Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State Dec. 28 Alamo

San Antonio, Tex. 9 p.m.

ESPN Stanford vs. TCU Dec. 28 Holiday

San Diego, Calif. 9 p.m.

Fox Michigan State vs. Washington State Dec. 27 Independence

Shreveport, La. 1:30 p.m.

ESPN Florida State vs. Southern Miss Dec. 27 Pinstripe

New York 5:15 p.m.

ESPN Iowa vs. Boston College Dec. 27 Foster Farms

Santa Clara, Calif. 8:30 p.m.

Fox Purdue vs. Arizona Dec. 27 Texas

Houston 9 p.m.

ESPN Texas vs. Missouri Dec. 26 Heart of Dallas

Dallas 1:30 p.m.

ESPN West Virginia vs. Utah Dec. 26 Quick Lane

Detroit 5:15 p.m.

ESPN Duke vs. Northern Illinois Dec. 26 Cactus

Phoenix 9 p.m.

ESPN Kansas State vs. UCLA Dec. 24 Hawaii

Honolulu 8:30 p.m.

ESPN Houston vs. Fresno State Dec. 23 Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. 12 p.m.

ESPN Texas Tech vs. South Florida Dec. 23 Armed Forces

Fort Worth, Tex. 3:30 p.m.

ESPN Army vs. San Diego State Dec. 23 Dollar General

Mobile, Ala. 7 p.m.

ESPN Appalachian State vs. Toledo Dec. 22 Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas 12:30 p.m.

ESPN UAB vs. Ohio Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato

Boise, Id. 4 p.m.

ESPN Central Michigan vs. Wyoming Dec. 21 Gasparilla

St. Petersberg, Fla. 8 p.m.

ESPN FIU vs. Temple Dec. 20 Frisco

Frisco, Tex. 8 p.m.

ESPN Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Dec. 19 Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Fla. 7 p.m.

ESPN FAU vs. Akron Dec. 16 Celebration

Atlanta 12 p.m.

ABC North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State Dec. 16 New Orleans

New Orleans 1 p.m.

ESPN Troy vs. North Texas Dec. 16 Cure

Orlando, Fla. 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State Dec. 16 Las Vegas

Las Vegas 3:30 p.m.

ESPN Boise State vs. Oregon Dec. 16 New Mexico

Albuquerque, N.M. 4:30 p.m.

ESPN Marshall vs. Colorado State Dec. 16 Camellia

Montgomery, Ala. 8 p.m.

ESPN Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee