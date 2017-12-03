It’s that time, 2017-18 College Football Bowl Game Schedules are set

Alabama edged out Ohio State for the final spot in the College Football Playoff field. The Crimson Tide’s reward is a playoff rematch against defending national champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.
Clemson’s inclusion as the top seed in the bracket was expected since the Tigers (12-1) were No. 1 in the previous CFP rankings and then routed Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game on Saturday.
The inclusion of Alabama (11-1) was much more contentious. Fourth-seeded Alabama didn’t even win the Southeastern Conference West after losing to Auburn in the final game of the regular season, but was impressive until that loss.
Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 in the national championship game last season. The Tigers have made it back to the CFP with a dominant defense and the emergence of junior quarterback Kelly Bryant.
Oklahoma and Georgia are headed west to play their College Football Playoff semifinal in the 104th Rose Bowl.
The Sooners (12-1) were the second seed in the four-team field announced by the selection committee on Sunday, while the Bulldogs (12-1) were third.
The Rose Bowl will be played without a team from either of its traditional Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences for the first time since Jan. 3, 2002.
While the college football world argued about the committee’s decision on the fourth team in the playoff, nobody doubts the credentials of the two stellar programs getting together for the first time in the Granddaddy of Them All.
Georgia earned a spot with its first SEC title since 2005 under second-year coach Kirby Smart, capped by a 28-7 victory over Auburn in the conference championship game on Saturday.
Oklahoma won the Big 12 title with a 41-17 victory over TCU on Saturday, punctuating an incredible season under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. The Sooners will be led by fleet-footed quarterback Baker Mayfield, the likely Heisman Trophy winner.

2018 College Football Playoff

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS
Jan. 8 National Championship
Atlanta		 8 p.m.
ESPN		 Semifinal winners
Jan. 1 Rose Bowl Semifinal
Pasadena, Calif.		 5 p.m.
ESPN		 No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl Semifinal
New Orleans		 8:45 p.m.
ESPN		 No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

Selection committee bowl games

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS
Jan. 1 Peach Bowl
Atlanta		 12:30 p.m.
ESPN		 No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF
Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.		 4 p.m.
ESPN		 No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington
Dec. 30 Orange Bowl
Miami		 8 p.m.
ESPN		 No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami
Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas		 8:30 p.m.
ESPN		 No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC

Other bowl games

DATE GAME / LOC. TIME / TV TEAMS
Jan. 1 Outback
Tampa, Fla.		 12 p.m.
ESPN2		 Michigan vs. South Carolina
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla.		 1 p.m.
ABC		 Notre Dame vs. LSU
Dec. 30 TaxSlayer
Jacksonville, Fla.		 12 p.m.
ESPN		 Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Dec. 30 Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.		 12:30 p.m.
ABC		 Memphis vs. Iowa State
Dec. 29 Belk
Charlotte, N.C.		 1 p.m.
ESPN		 Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
Dec. 29 Hyundai Sun
El Paso, Tex.		 3 p.m.
CBS		 NC State vs. Arizona State
Dec. 29 Music City
Nashville, Tenn.		 4:30 p.m.
ESPN		 Kentucky vs. Northwestern
Dec. 29 Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.		 5:30 p.m.
CBSSN		 New Mexico State vs. Utah State
Dec. 28 Military
Annapolis, Md.		 1:30 p.m.
ESPN		 Virginia vs. Navy
Dec. 28 Camping World
Orlando, Fla.		 5:15 p.m.
ESPN		 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Dec. 28 Alamo
San Antonio, Tex.		 9 p.m.
ESPN		 Stanford vs. TCU
Dec. 28 Holiday
San Diego, Calif.		 9 p.m.
Fox		 Michigan State vs. Washington State
Dec. 27 Independence
Shreveport, La.		 1:30 p.m.
ESPN		 Florida State vs. Southern Miss
Dec. 27 Pinstripe
New York		 5:15 p.m.
ESPN		 Iowa vs. Boston College
Dec. 27 Foster Farms
Santa Clara, Calif.		 8:30 p.m.
Fox		 Purdue vs. Arizona
Dec. 27 Texas
Houston		 9 p.m.
ESPN		 Texas vs. Missouri
Dec. 26 Heart of Dallas
Dallas		 1:30 p.m.
ESPN		 West Virginia vs. Utah
Dec. 26 Quick Lane
Detroit		 5:15 p.m.
ESPN		 Duke vs. Northern Illinois
Dec. 26 Cactus
Phoenix		 9 p.m.
ESPN		 Kansas State vs. UCLA
Dec. 24 Hawaii
Honolulu		 8:30 p.m.
ESPN		 Houston vs. Fresno State
Dec. 23 Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.		 12 p.m.
ESPN		 Texas Tech vs. South Florida
Dec. 23 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Tex.		 3:30 p.m.
ESPN		 Army vs. San Diego State
Dec. 23 Dollar General
Mobile, Ala.		 7 p.m.
ESPN		 Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Dec. 22 Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas		 12:30 p.m.
ESPN		 UAB vs. Ohio
Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Id.		 4 p.m.
ESPN		 Central Michigan vs. Wyoming
Dec. 21 Gasparilla
St. Petersberg, Fla.		 8 p.m.
ESPN		 FIU vs. Temple
Dec. 20 Frisco
Frisco, Tex.		 8 p.m.
ESPN		 Louisiana Tech vs. SMU
Dec. 19 Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.		 7 p.m.
ESPN		 FAU vs. Akron
Dec. 16 Celebration
Atlanta		 12 p.m.
ABC		 North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State
Dec. 16 New Orleans
New Orleans		 1 p.m.
ESPN		 Troy vs. North Texas
Dec. 16 Cure
Orlando, Fla.		 2:30 p.m.
CBSSN		 Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Dec. 16 Las Vegas
Las Vegas		 3:30 p.m.
ESPN		 Boise State vs. Oregon
Dec. 16 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.		 4:30 p.m.
ESPN		 Marshall vs. Colorado State
Dec. 16 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.		 8 p.m.
ESPN		 Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

