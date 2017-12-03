Man killed on H-1 Freeway, hit by police officer after darting into traffic



A man was killed Saturday night after police say he darted into traffic on the H-1 Freeway and was hit by an officer on patrol.

It happened at 6:05 p.m. in the westbound lanes before the exit to the H-2 Freeway.

Police say an on-duty sergeant was driving a Toyota SUV in the far right lane when he hit the man.

The pedestrian, who was in his 50s, died at the scene. Police say he may have been on drugs at the time.

Two lanes were blocked as police investigated the crash, which backed up traffic for miles.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors.

The 46-year-old police sergeant has been with the department for more than 20 years.

He is on paid leave while the investigation continues, as is standard procedure for the department.

This is the 42nd traffic fatality on Oahu compared to 51 at the same time last year.

